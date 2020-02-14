Prince Harry and Meghan Close Buckingham Palace Office

CNN reports that Prince Harry and wife Meghan are closing their office at Buckingham Palace, after stepping back from their royal roles as senior members of the royal family.

The closure will result in 15 of their employees going without a job.

But some of them may be reassigned with the royal household.

The office's closure is an inevitable step for the couple as they embark on a new life, likely in Canada.