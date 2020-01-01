New Zealand police find body of missing British hiker

Global  

New Zealand police said on Friday that they found the body of a missing British woman who went missing in the South Island after the area was hit by heavy rain and floods.
New Zealand Police confirm body found in search for missing Essex hiker Stephanie SimpsonStephanie went missing on Friday, February 7
A British woman who disappeared during a hiking trip in New Zealand has been found dead.
Police in New Zealand have found the body of missing British hiker, Stephanie Simpson. The 32-year-old was reported missing after not turning up to her job as a gardener in the nearby Wanaka area.

