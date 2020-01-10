Kate Middleton First-Ever Podcast Interview 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published Kate Middleton First-Ever Podcast Interview Kensington Palace; Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton gave her first-ever podcast interview, speaking with "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" host Giovanna Fletcher. In an episode that aired Saturday, the duchess spoke about the UK-wide, parenting-centric survey she launched, called "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives." The duchess talked about being a first-time mother to Prince George, saying it was "terrifying" to greet the public outside of the hospital after he was born.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this RN2019 RT @harpersbazaarus: Kate Middleton Appears on Her First Ever Podcast to Discuss Motherhood https://t.co/4sO6DLOAQa 34 minutes ago MidValleyPromotions Peggy O'Donnell shares - Kate Middleton Shares a Rare Glimpse Into Her Parenting Style in Her First-Ever Podcast In… https://t.co/nyQDRwrzn4 5 hours ago UnbFacts Kate Middleton said in her first-ever podcast interview that it was ‘terrifying’ to greet the public after giving b… https://t.co/mkXpoDO00q 5 hours ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Kate Middleton said in her first-ever podcast interview that it was 'terrifying' to greet the pu… https://t.co/9JphTOvhuo 5 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. Kate Middleton said in her first-ever podcast interview that it was 'terrifying' to greet the public after giving b… https://t.co/nvGAcMcivA 5 hours ago googoofac https://t.co/hDEDxAd3Kn Duchess Kate to Discuss Motherhood in Her First-Ever Appearance on a Podcast https://t.co/uKZCSAsChN 5 hours ago House Beautiful Kate Middleton Shares a Rare Glimpse Into Her Parenting Style in Her First-Ever Podcast Interview https://t.co/s0cFxVefcB 5 hours ago Grazia UK Kate Middleton Speaks Candidly About Motherhood In First Ever Podcast Appearance https://t.co/IsiAlt9hOp https://t.co/nQciSd5ous 5 hours ago