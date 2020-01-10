Kate Middleton First-Ever Podcast Interview
Kensington Palace; Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton gave her first-ever podcast interview, speaking with "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" host Giovanna Fletcher.
In an episode that aired Saturday, the duchess spoke about the UK-wide, parenting-centric survey she launched, called "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives." The duchess talked about being a first-time mother to Prince George, saying it was "terrifying" to greet the public outside of the hospital after he was born.