Marqavious McCatty makes first court appearance

ONE OF TWO ROYAL PALM BEACHMEN ARRESTED IN THE 2017SLAYING OF A MAN WHOSEGIRLFRIEND ALSO DIED AFTERGIVING BIRTH TO THEIR TWINSAPPEARD IN COURT TODAY.34-YEAR OLD MARQAVIOUS MCCATTYWAS ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT.MCCATTY AND 28-YEAR OLDLAWRENCE PADGETT - ARE CHARGEDIN THE DEATH OF 26-YEAR OLDJEVAUGHN SUCKOO AT RENAISSANCEAPARTMENTS OFF MILITARY TRAILBACK ON JULY 11, 2017.

SUCKOOAND STEPHANIE CACERES HAD A21- MONTH DAUGHTER.

THREE DAYSAFTER SUCKOO'S DEATH, SHE GAVEBIRTH TO TWINS ON JULY 14 BUTDIED 12 DAYS LATER FROMCOMPLICATIONS FROM AC-SECTION.

MCCATTY WAS ORDEREDHELD ON 250-THOUSAND DOLLARBAIL.WE'RE WORKING TO LEA