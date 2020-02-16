Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michael Bloomberg opens campaign office in West Palm Beach

Michael Bloomberg opens campaign office in West Palm Beach

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Michael Bloomberg opens campaign office in West Palm Beach

Michael Bloomberg opens campaign office in West Palm Beach

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg opened a new campaign office in West Palm Beach on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcJFreeman

Marc Freeman RT @SunSentinel: Michael Bloomberg opens campaign offices in Wilton Manors, West Palm Beach https://t.co/c7nkZ2pCUt https://t.co/bKo28IFYv7 3 minutes ago

SunSentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel Michael Bloomberg opens campaign offices in Wilton Manors, West Palm Beach https://t.co/c7nkZ2pCUt https://t.co/bKo28IFYv7 12 minutes ago

damichm

Daniel Amich RT @wsvn: Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg opened seven new campaign offices in Florida -- including Fort Lauderdale and… 2 hours ago

EileenSharkey

Eileen Sharkey Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg opened seven new campaign offices in Florida -- including Fort… https://t.co/tmXbClN4AW 2 hours ago

wsvn

WSVN 7 News Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg opened seven new campaign offices in Florida -- including Fort… https://t.co/eCQJBbWhpf 2 hours ago

DJTsavesAmerica

🇺🇸🌵TruthRocksPurview 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌺 @DonaldJTrumpJr @brandiwine0923 Bloomberg is putting money into States he hopes to flip. He’s very organized (All D… https://t.co/NpFhLP9R9u 23 hours ago

UStrong16

USAStrong16 RT @DJTsavesAmerica: @newsmax @Thomas1774Paine @JackPosobiec @SebGorka @RepMattGaetz @SenMcSallyAZ He’s doing more than that! He’s making… 1 day ago

DJTsavesAmerica

🇺🇸🌵TruthRocksPurview 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌺 @newsmax @Thomas1774Paine @JackPosobiec @SebGorka @RepMattGaetz @SenMcSallyAZ He’s doing more than that! He’s maki… https://t.co/w7QtbQVCMf 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marqavious McCatty makes first court appearance [Video]Marqavious McCatty makes first court appearance

He is one of two Royal Palm Beach men who have been arrested in the 2017 slaying of a man whose girlfriend also died after giving birth to their twins three days later.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

Local child fighting rare brain disease [Video]Local child fighting rare brain disease

A Boca Raton family says they’re racing against time as they work to find a cure for their 4-year-old son who was diagnosed with a rare brain disease.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.