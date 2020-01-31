Global  

Deputies search for teen shooter

Deputies search for teen shooter

Deputies search for teen shooter

A teenager in Virginia is wanted on suspicion of killing his mother and brother on Valentine's Day and shooting his father.
Deputies search for teen shooter

Deputies in northern Virginia are searching for a teen shooter.

They suspect 17-year-old Levi Norwood killed his mother and younger brother on Valentine's Day and shot his father, who is in stable condition at a hospital.

"We are looking for Levi Norwood who is 17-years-old, and he is the one who has been reported to have been the shooter.

Please understand he should be considered armed and dangerous as part of this investigation," said Robert Mosier, Fauquier County Sheriff on Saturday.

Sheriffs officials suspect Norwood fled in a stolen Toyota Camry and are searching for the vehicle.




