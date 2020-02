Free self defense class for Watsonville kids

TO SEVEN YEARS OLD...ACTION NEWSREPORTER ALANI LETANG...TAKES US TO CLASSWHERE KIDS OFF ALLDIFFERENTBACKGROUNDS AREPUSHING THROUGH ALLOBSTACLES...## JAXSON CASTILLO-SELFDEFENSE PARTICIPANTCLIP#1275 14:31:41 I WENTTO KARATE CLASS AND I METYOU....YES YOU DID MEETME.." BUTT TO14:31:55 SO I WENT HERESO I CAN PRACTICE," SACASTILLO-PARENTCLIP#1276 14:34:30:12 MYSON HAS HIGH FUNCTIONINGAUTISM 14:34:34 IT WAS ACHALLENGE TO FIND HIMSOMETHING, BASEBALL WASTOO SLOW..FOOTBALL HADTHE CRAZY PARENTS, HESEEMS TO REALLY LIKE THISON THE FIRST DAY," JAXSONCASTILLO AND A DOZENOTHER LITTLEHEROES---FIVE TO SEVENYEARS OLD-- ARE KICKINGTHEIR WAY THROUGHSELF DEFENSE CLASSESIT'S A SKILL SET...NEVER TOO SOON TOLEARN.MARK VASQUEZ-INSTRUCTOR CLIP# 127714:40:32 "B/C OUR KIDS GOOFF TO COLLEGE AND STARTLIVING THERE OWN LIVES.AND YOU WANT THEM TOLIVING THERE OWN LIVES.AND YOU WANT THEM TOHAVE THAT SKILL TO BE ABLETO PROTECT THEMSELF,"NATSCLIP#1264 @14:19:18HANDS UP BUDDY..KNEEEUP AND PUSH AWAY..CLIP#1264 @14:19:18HANDS UP BUDDY..KNEEEUP AND PUSH AWAYPERFECT..PERFECT,"14:19:23 MARK VASQUEZ-INSTRUCTOR CLIP# 127714:40:46 "THEY ARE NOTANYTHING COMPLICATED,THAT'S NOT WHAT I TEACH.

ITEACH BASIC SKILLS THATYOU CAN USE AS SOON ASTHEY WALK OUT OF THISROOM," GETTING THEM INTHE ROOM....INSTRUCTORS SAY....STARTS WITH PARENTSPHYSICALLY BRINGINGTHEIR KIDS TO CLASS.MARK VASQUEZ-INSTRUCTOR CLIP# 127714:40:02 "IF YOU LET THEKIDS SAY, 'NO I DON'T WANTTO GET UP ON A SATURDAYOR I DON'T WANT TO GOTHURSDAY AFTER SCHOOL..THEY ARE NOT GOING TOGO, THEY'RE NOT.ISABELLA VASQUEZ-INSTRUCTOR CLIP# 127714:39:18 "MY DAD MAKESUS GO TO CLASSES TOPREPARE FOR ANYTHING TOCAN HAPPEN,"....ESPECIALLY FOR KIDSLIKE JAXSON....SARA CASTILLO-PARENTCLIP#1276 14:34:54 I THINKIT'S GOING TO BE PRETTYHELPFUL, YOU HAVE THESTIGMA WITH KIDS WITHAUTISM AND WHO ARE ONTHE SPECTRUM IS BEINGBULLIED.

I THINK IT'LL BE AWATSONVILLE EVERYSATURDAY MORNING...WITH A ONE-TIME 15DOLLAR REGISTRATIONFEE THERE ARE ALSOA FREE TEEN CLASSESOFFERED TO KIDS 9YEARS OLD TO 17 YEARSOLD.THOSE ARE OFFEREDAT THE WATSONVILLE"PAL", TUESDAY ANDTHURSDAY EVENING....###