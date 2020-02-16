'Jagged Little Pill' Performance Evacuated, Canceled After Theatergoer Uses Pepper Spray

Global  

The Saturday matinee of the Broadway musical "Jagged Little Pill" had to be canceled after someone used pepper spray inside the theater; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.
