'Jagged Little Pill' Performance Evacuated, Canceled After Theatergoer Uses Pepper Spray 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:19s - Published 'Jagged Little Pill' Performance Evacuated, Canceled After Theatergoer Uses Pepper Spray The Saturday matinee of the Broadway musical "Jagged Little Pill" had to be canceled after someone used pepper spray inside the theater; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.