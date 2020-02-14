Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mexico women protest after gruesome killing of Ingrid Escamilla

Mexico women protest after gruesome killing of Ingrid Escamilla

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Mexico women protest after gruesome killing of Ingrid Escamilla

Mexico women protest after gruesome killing of Ingrid Escamilla

Protesters splashed presidential palace with red paint after killing of 25-year-old Ingrid Escamilla caused outrage
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mexican activists protest after gruesome killing of woman

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dozens of women spray-painted slogans such as “We won’t be silenced” on...
Seattle Times - Published

Young teacher's grisly murder prompts furious protest in Mexico

Even in a nation accustomed to rampant homicides and frequent violence against women, the case of...
The Age - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

wildwild888

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒅𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒅 🌙☀️ RT @Ryn_writes: About 10 women are slain each day across Mexico just because they are women, the government and activists say. Mexican Act… 1 hour ago

Ryn_writes

Ryn J. About 10 women are slain each day across Mexico just because they are women, the government and activists say. Mex… https://t.co/yzaJi2s8fh 1 hour ago

rosecestlavie

Carolina Riosseco RT @Univ_inenglish: #VIDEO: #Women in #Mexico protest after the gruesome killing of #IngridEscamilla and her re-victimization by several me… 2 hours ago

f3mininja

F3mininja ® Protesters splashed presidential palace with red paint after killing of 25-year-old Ingrid @AJEnglish… https://t.co/Aubo2V6WEI 3 hours ago

TrumpCaravan

Californian Refugees RT @TruthInBytes: Thousands of women protest 'femicide state' in Mexico painting presidential palace with 'blood' after woman was skinned b… 5 hours ago

ncheaib

Nadine Cheaib RT @AJEnglish: Mexico women protest at presidential palace after gruesome killing of Ingrid Escamilla https://t.co/YGH3OI2ht5 https://t.co/… 6 hours ago

mellamoMC

Amor Eterno 💗 RT @_thenode: Hundreds of demonstrators have demanded action from the Mexican government after the grisly killing of 25-year-old Ingrid Esc… 7 hours ago

encarpin

Encarni Pindado RT @Ginnette_R: From yesterday's assignment, Women protest against the femicide of Ingrid Escamilla and all of them, with photos by me Ang… 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Women in Mexico protest against the grisly murder of Ingrid Escamilla [Video]Women in Mexico protest against the grisly murder of Ingrid Escamilla

The murder of Escamilla, whose body was mutilated and part of it flushed into the sewer, has horrified Mexicans.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.