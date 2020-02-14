Mexico women protest after gruesome killing of Ingrid Escamilla

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒅𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒅 🌙☀️ RT @Ryn_writes: About 10 women are slain each day across Mexico just because they are women, the government and activists say. Mexican Act… 1 hour ago

Ryn J. About 10 women are slain each day across Mexico just because they are women, the government and activists say. Mex… https://t.co/yzaJi2s8fh 1 hour ago

Carolina Riosseco RT @Univ_inenglish: #VIDEO: #Women in #Mexico protest after the gruesome killing of #IngridEscamilla and her re-victimization by several me… 2 hours ago

F3mininja ® Protesters splashed presidential palace with red paint after killing of 25-year-old Ingrid @AJEnglish… https://t.co/Aubo2V6WEI 3 hours ago

Californian Refugees RT @TruthInBytes: Thousands of women protest 'femicide state' in Mexico painting presidential palace with 'blood' after woman was skinned b… 5 hours ago

Nadine Cheaib RT @AJEnglish: Mexico women protest at presidential palace after gruesome killing of Ingrid Escamilla https://t.co/YGH3OI2ht5 https://t.co/… 6 hours ago

Amor Eterno 💗 RT @_thenode: Hundreds of demonstrators have demanded action from the Mexican government after the grisly killing of 25-year-old Ingrid Esc… 7 hours ago