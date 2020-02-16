Caroline Flack dies: Fans leave floral tributes outside home

Floral tributes have been left by fans outside Caroline Flack's home after she was found dead, aged 40.

A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life and was found in her east London flat on Saturday.

Report by Khanomh.

