Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Caroline Flack > Caroline Flack dies: Fans leave floral tributes outside home

Caroline Flack dies: Fans leave floral tributes outside home

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
Caroline Flack dies: Fans leave floral tributes outside home

Caroline Flack dies: Fans leave floral tributes outside home

Floral tributes have been left by fans outside Caroline Flack's home after she was found dead, aged 40.

A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life and was found in her east London flat on Saturday.

Report by Khanomh.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.