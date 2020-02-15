Global  

Storm Dennis: River Taff bursts its banks in South Wales

Storm Dennis has caused the River Taff to burst its banks in Pontypridd, South Wales, causing severe flooding.

The Met Office has issued amber alerts - meaning people must be prepared to change plans and protect themselves and their family from the storm - for parts of Yorkshire, Wales, Devon, East Sussex and Kent.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Dramatic footage shows Welsh river bursting banks after Storm Dennis rain

The River Taff in South Wales burst its banks today (February 16th) inundating streets in the village of Treforest, near Pontypridd. Footage filmed at around 6 am local time showed the river..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:24Published

Scotland suffers disruption as Storm Dennis descends

Storm Dennis is causing a second weekend of disruption with bad weather wreaking havoc across the UK. Southern parts of Scotland were under an amber warning for rain from midday to 8pm on Saturday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

