Storm Dennis: River Taff bursts its banks in South Wales

The Met Office has issued amber alerts - meaning people must be prepared to change plans and protect themselves and their family from the storm - for parts of Yorkshire , Wales, Devon, East Sussex and Kent.

Storm Dennis has caused the River Taff to burst its banks in Pontypridd, South Wales, causing severe flooding.

miss vertonghen RT @stuherbert : The Guardian, ITV, the Metro and others are all blindly publishing the same story that the River Taff has flooded Pontypool… 1 hour ago

David Luther Thomas RT @pengedragon : Guardian here reporting the River Taff has burst it's banks in Pontypool The River Taff doesn't go through Pontypool @gua … 49 minutes ago

⚫️ Thérèse Some of the photos and - particularly - the second video (down the page) are terrifying. Pontypridd town centre fl… https://t.co/dzMlYKEb1s 36 minutes ago