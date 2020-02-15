Global  

Evans takes world championship lead with win in Sweden

Evans takes world championship lead with win in Sweden

Evans takes world championship lead with win in Sweden

Welshman Elfyn Evans clinches Sweden rally win ahead of reigning WRC champion Ott Tanak as Kalle Rovanpera comes third.
Evans takes world championship lead with win in Sweden

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: LIKENAS TO TORSBY, SWEDEN (FEBRUARY 16, 2020) (WRC - SEE RESTRICTIONS BEFORE USE) 1.

VARIOUS OF TOYOTA GAZOO RACING'S ELFYN EVANS (33) IN ACTION (2 SHOTS) 2.

EVANS' TEAM CELEBRATING EVANS' RALLY WIN 3.

VARIOUS OF HYUNDAI SHELL'S OTT TANAK (8) IN ACTION (2 SHOTS) 4.

TOYOTA GAZOO RACING'S KALLE ROVANPERA (69) IN ACTION 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SWEDEN RALLY WINNER ELFYN EVANS, SAYING: "I have to say a big thank you, obviously it's been a big effort trying to settle into a new team and to be honest these guys have the job very very easy on that side you know, and given us everything we possibly could have wanted to do this, so thank you to everyone who's made it happen." 6.

EVANS AND CO-DRIVER SCOTT MARTIN CELEBRATING ON PODIUM AFTER RALLY WIN / TANAK AND CO-DRIVER MARTIN JARVEOJA / ROVANPERA AND CO-DRIVER JONNE HALTTUNEN CELEBRATING WITH CHAMPAGNE STORY: Elfyn Evans opened his account with Toyota by taking a dominant win in Rally Sweden on Sunday (February 16) to lead the world championship for the first time.

The Welshman, who led from the opening stage of a winter event shortened due to a lack of snow and unusually mild conditions, beat reigning world champion Ott Tanak by 12.7 seconds.

The victory was the second of Evans's WRC career while second place provided a first podium for Tanak since the Estonian switched from Toyota to Hyundai at the end of last year.

Young Finn Kalle Rovanpera took third place for Toyota, ahead of six-times world champion team mate Sebastien Ogier, after winning the final power stage to collect five bonus points.

After two races of the 13-round championship, Evans and Hyundai's Thierry Neuville are tied on 42 points with Evans leading on a countback.

Neuville, who claimed four bonus points from the power stage, was sixth in Sweden while Evans finished third in the Monte Carlo opener won by the Belgian.

Toyota lead the manufacturers' standings with 73 points to Hyundai's 63.



