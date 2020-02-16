Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Labour Party (UK) > Labour leadership candidates call for social media change

Labour leadership candidates call for social media change

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Labour leadership candidates call for social media change

Labour leadership candidates call for social media change

Labour leadership candidates have called for a change to how social media companies police themselves.

Their comments come after TV presenter Caroline Flack took her own life, Sir Keir said the wider media had been responsible for “amplifying” the messages coming from social media.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Labour leadership candidates call for social media change: https://t.co/OLzFn0htOz #RebeccaLong-Bailey 3 seconds ago

keithcross9214

Keith cross RT @RespectIsVital: Would Labour Leadership Candidates be expected to call themselves Hindu Nationalists if a Hindu Labour Hustings asked t… 20 hours ago

NeishaWong

Neisha D Wong 🦊 RT @SocialistVoice: @NeishaWong @edmundmlawrence Thank you, Neisha. I had no idea MPs’ deleted tweets were archived Emily Thornberry, lik… 23 hours ago

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice 🌐 @NeishaWong @edmundmlawrence Thank you, Neisha. I had no idea MPs’ deleted tweets were archived Emily Thornberry,… https://t.co/l364HjTBGg 23 hours ago

davelawson35

david andrew lawson RT @kellydanceclub: When ppl start dying directly because of a fake, manufactured Crisis of antisemitism it is now time to call it out loud… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Israeli Army Says Hamas Militants Tried to ‘Catfish’ Their Soldiers to Hack Their Cell Phones [Video]Israeli Army Says Hamas Militants Tried to ‘Catfish’ Their Soldiers to Hack Their Cell Phones

The Israeli military on Sunday stopped an attempted honey trap they say was set up by Hamas militants who pretended to be young, attractive women on social media to get its soldiers to download malware..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:09Published

Jamia violence: New footage emerges showing police action on students| OneIndia News [Video]Jamia violence: New footage emerges showing police action on students| OneIndia News

New footage showing violence at Jamia Milia Islamia university in December has emerged in which police can be seen thrashing students at the institute's library. The 42 second CCTV clip released by the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.