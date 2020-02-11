Early voting underway in Nevada Caucus 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:08s - Published Early voting underway in Nevada Caucus NEWS: 11,800 people voted on day one of the state's first ever caucus early voting period.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Democrats Worried Nevada Caucus Could Provide Similar Headaches As Iowa The Iowa caucus fiasco has darkened the moods of Democratic campaigns just four days out of early...

Mediaite - Published 5 days ago



Nevada Democrats to rely on paper-based early caucus voting LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s Democratic Party has announced new paper-based balloting for its early...

Seattle Times - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like