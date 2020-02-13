Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Black History Month: Tale Of Self-Hate And Rage Hits Broadway In 'A Soldier's Play'

Black History Month: Tale Of Self-Hate And Rage Hits Broadway In 'A Soldier's Play'

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 06:30s - Published < > Embed
Black History Month: Tale Of Self-Hate And Rage Hits Broadway In 'A Soldier's Play'

Black History Month: Tale Of Self-Hate And Rage Hits Broadway In 'A Soldier's Play'

For the first time, "A Soldier’s Play" is on Broadway, and CBS2's Dana Tyler says in many ways, the story is as relevant today was it was during World War II.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EuropeanCXOrg

European Customer Experience Organization RT @adrianswinscoe: A Tale Of 2 Black History Month Campaigns: Why Barnes & Noble Stumbled And Target Thrived https://t.co/yJRn9UVva1 4 hours ago

RadevaElena

Elena Radeva RT @jaylamphd: See the differences in how two businesses handled their Black History Month campaigns—one flourished and one fumbled. #black… 5 hours ago

jaylamphd

Dr. Jason R. Lambert See the differences in how two businesses handled their Black History Month campaigns—one flourished and one fumble… https://t.co/8wZopEA3GJ 7 hours ago

pghconcierge1

Pittsburgh's Concierge RT @citybookspgh: Black History Month selection by @YonaHarvey: LOSE YOUR MOTHER by Saidiya Hartman. “Scholarship and memoir join forces in… 1 day ago

KayleeRuth5

Kaylee Ruth @ga_stevens @Dad2two @JaminHumanist @DennisLaddd @ChrisJZullo @realDonaldTrump Considering it’s black history month… https://t.co/TwovziacnK 1 day ago

citybookspgh

City Books Black History Month selection by @YonaHarvey: LOSE YOUR MOTHER by Saidiya Hartman. “Scholarship and memoir join for… https://t.co/fAEJFsp32Q 1 day ago

MaxwellZori

Zori Maxwell In honor of Black History month, Highfliers: The Book of Trina is on sale until Feb. 29th for only $2.99. A classic… https://t.co/CKv1OL9Mkr 2 days ago

pkay08

Gender Neutral Parent Unit RT @waff48: This is a Huntsville tale of two brilliant men you may not known about. https://t.co/DjIoOfDWhv 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tampa art teacher Cookie Mitchell helps teens get academic and athletic college scholarships [Video]Tampa art teacher Cookie Mitchell helps teens get academic and athletic college scholarships

Cookie Mitchell's art class at Brooks Debartolo Collegiate High School is a place where creativity and confidence collide. Story: http://bit.ly/2HkYwMU

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:44Published

Black History Month: Anne Arundel County Sisters Share Story Of Integrating White School [Video]Black History Month: Anne Arundel County Sisters Share Story Of Integrating White School

Two Anne Arundel County residents shared their journey of becoming some of the first black students at their formerly all-white school.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.