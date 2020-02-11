Man Gets Emotional When Partner Breaks Pregnancy News Through Tiny Onesie

This man was given the best surprise by his partner for Christmas.

She gave him a t-shirt that said, team player one; him being player one and her, player two in their relationship.

She then handed him a bag that had a tiny onesie with "team player 3 has entered the game" written on it.

He couldn't believe his eyes and started crying out of emotion at this beautiful news of them being pregnant.