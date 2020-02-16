Marega walks off over alleged racism 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:22s - Published Marega walks off over alleged racism Porto forward Moussa Marega walked off the pitch after claiming to hear racist abuse in the match against Vitoria SC. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Verity Weekly Porto’s Moussa Marega quits match over racist abuse at Vitoria Guimaraes Media playback is not supported on this d… https://t.co/9U1HyMJAPv 2 hours ago Michael Wilford Porto Star Quits After Abuse: Moussa Marega walked off mid-match after alleged racist abuse during win over Vitoria… https://t.co/IYyM04dCMT 9 hours ago