More than 40 Americans infected with coronavirus on cruise ship: Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute on Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said on CBS "Face the Nation" that more than 40 Americans, who were quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner off Japan for two weeks, tested positive for the coronavirus and were 'not going anywhere'.