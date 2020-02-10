Global  

More than 40 Americans infected with coronavirus on cruise ship: Fauci

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute on Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said on CBS &quot;Face the Nation&quot; that more than 40 Americans, who were quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner off Japan for two weeks, tested positive for the coronavirus and were &apos;not going anywhere&apos;.
Aircraft will be used to evacuate Americans quarantined by the coronavirus on a cruise ship in Japan....
At least 908 people have died and more than 40,000 been infected with the new coronavirus, including...
More than 400 Americans, including a couple from Santa Clarita, have been aboard the Diamond Princess since Feb. 5 because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Those who have tested positive for the coronavirus or who show symptoms will not get to board the buses. Amy Johnson reports.

