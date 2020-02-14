Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers Returning To U.S.

Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers Returning To U.S.

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:38s - Published < > Embed
Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers Returning To U.S.

Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers Returning To U.S.

More than 400 Americans, including a couple from Santa Clarita, have been aboard the Diamond Princess since Feb.

5 because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Scramble to track Cambodia cruise ship passengers after coronavirus case reported

Holland America Line said it is working with governments and health experts to track passengers who...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NewsdayCTV NewsAl Jazeera


Passengers finally begin leaving cruise ship in Cambodia

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia (AP) — Hundreds of cruise ship passengers long stranded at sea by virus...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Newsday



You Might Like


Tweets about this

lilyproJP

Kimberly Tierney RT @KjeldDuits: A second official of #Japan's Ministry of Health has been infected with #coronavirus after collecting information about the… 12 seconds ago

mdiethert

Manfred Diethert RT @cnni: The US plan to evacuate 400 Americans from the quarantined cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan has prompted anger from some… 15 seconds ago

KjeldDuits

🅳🆄🅸🆃🆂 Kjeld Duits A second official of #Japan's Ministry of Health has been infected with #coronavirus after collecting information a… https://t.co/cLsY2RstxY 2 minutes ago

satoshi_off

SatoshiNakamotoBlog OFF Hundreds of American passengers who had been quarantined on the coronavirus-infected Diamond Princess cruise ship l… https://t.co/NVgEHrvOCW 2 minutes ago

EvaSilver15

Eva Silver Quarantined cruise ship passenger has 'no confidence' in PM as he appeals for Richard Branson's help https://t.co/GihzKqdl9a 4 minutes ago

overseasdem

David Peck „... . I think that the dynamics that we’ve seen play out here show that ongoing transmission was probably the rule… https://t.co/xNBf8J04wq 6 minutes ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns Novel coronavirus death toll tops 1,770 as US passengers on quarantined cruise ship fly home – CNN https://t.co/9axzTTfDWJ 7 minutes ago

Jo_AnnDavis

Jo-Ann Davis 🐾 The action is well overdue and Canadian passengers are still waiting for a date when they’re coming home. What does… https://t.co/PU7aYcyQ5z 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S. On Feb. 16 [Video]Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S. On Feb. 16

More than 400 Americans, including a couple from Santa Clarita, have been aboard the Diamond Princess since Feb. 5 because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:37Published

U.S. Begins Evacuating Americans From Quarantined Cruise Ship [Video]U.S. Begins Evacuating Americans From Quarantined Cruise Ship

The repatriation is voluntary for the American passengers. If they go to the U.S., they'll be monitored for 14 days.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.