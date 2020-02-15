Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Egypt > Covid-19: The confirmed cases around the world

Covid-19: The confirmed cases around the world

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Covid-19: The confirmed cases around the world

Covid-19: The confirmed cases around the world

Egypt has confirmed its first case of the Covid-19 virus.

Here is a look at the total confirmed cases across the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sharks cause scuba divers to nearly wet their wet suits [Video]Sharks cause scuba divers to nearly wet their wet suits

Sharks are among the most misunderstood creatures on the planet. They are the subject of myths and sensational media reports. They feature in gruesome and terrifying stories from around the world. Even..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

The first coronavirus death has been confirmed in Europe. Here is a look at the total confirmed cases across the world.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.