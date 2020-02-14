Justin Bieber admits to being 'reckless' in his previous relationships

'Sorry' hitmaker Justin Bieber has confessed to being "reckless" in his relationship with Selena Gomez.



Recent related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber Cries, Wants To 'Protect' Billie Eilish From Industry Screenshot Twitter/billie eilish source media, Gary Miller/Getty Images Justin Bieber got emotional and even had to wipe away tears while talking about wanting to protect Billie Eilish during his Beats.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published 2 days ago Justin Bieber Raises Money For LA Nonprofit With New 'Intentions' Music Video Justin Bieber released his latest album "Changes" Friday along with a music video that is helping to raise money for a local charity. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:45Published 3 days ago