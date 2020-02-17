Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fire in Mumbai GST Bhavan

Fire in Mumbai GST Bhavan

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Fire in Mumbai GST BhavanFire in Mumbai GST Bhavan
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Massive fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai, no casualty reported

A massive level III fire broke out at GST Bhavan at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Mumbai's Byculla area on...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian ExpressHindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mylucky137276

My Lucky Fire fighting operation is underway at GST Bhavan, in Mazgaon area of Mumbai on February 17. #Mazgaon #fire… https://t.co/wgPoCiLPaW 1 minute ago

King1Amrit

அம்ரித் சேத்ரி RT @THMumbai: Major #fire on 8th floor of GST Bhavan, in Mazegaon in Byculla. Mumbai Fire Brigade has declaired it as level 2, no casualiti… 1 minute ago

RohithR94873619

Rohith R.K RT @IndiaFolo: Massive fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai's Byculla area #GSTBhavan #Mumbai #fireaccident #firebreaksout @firenation… 5 minutes ago

IndiaFolo

Folo News India Massive fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai's Byculla area #GSTBhavan #Mumbai #fireaccident #firebreaksout… https://t.co/6VZCYJnrWn 6 minutes ago

VasudhaDinesh

Vasudha dinesh RT @ANI: Mumbai: A level III fire has broken out in GST Bhavan, in Mazgaon area. More details awaited. https://t.co/92fqpMF3tt 12 minutes ago

YogeshYoYo007

Yogi Student🙏🪐 RT @latestly: #Mumbai: Fire at #GSTBhavan in #Mazgaon Turns More Severe, Firefighting in Progress https://t.co/WJYFDI6Uef 12 minutes ago

IamMihirPandya

Mihir Pandya RT @arvindkukreti: Massive fire at GST Bhavan Mumbai @NewsNationTV @ZeeNews https://t.co/GBZmGfdwcA 12 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY #Mumbai: Fire at #GSTBhavan in #Mazgaon Turns More Severe, Firefighting in Progress https://t.co/WJYFDI6Uef 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Fire breaks out in GST Bhavan in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar visits site [Video]Watch: Fire breaks out in GST Bhavan in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar visits site

A fire broke out on the eight floor of the GST bhavan in Mumbai. Smoke was seen billowing out of the building as fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.