Lightning acquire Blake Coleman from Devils for prospect Nolan Foote and first round draft pick

Lightning acquire Blake Coleman from Devils for prospect Nolan Foote and first round draft pick

Lightning acquire Blake Coleman from Devils for prospect Nolan Foote and first round draft pick

Lightning general manger Julien BriseBois is beefing up his team&apos;s lineup to make a deep run in the upcoming Stanley Cup playoffs.

NHL notebook: Devils deal Coleman, Greene hours apart

The New Jersey Devils traded 21-goal scorer Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in...
Reuters - Published


