Nikita Peal Waligwa: Child actress who appeared in Disney's 'Queen of Katwe' dies at 15

PROBLEMS EVEN SERIOUS ONESWITH A PRODUCT OR SERVICE TOCOURT.

AS CONSUMER REPORTSEXPLAINS, THE INCREASING USEOF ARBITRATION CLAUSES SHOULDGIVE ALL OF US 'CLAUSE, FORCONCERN.'

)CLIP ID:IN 2015 -- VOLKSWAGEN PUBLICLYADMITTED TO SECRETLYPROGRAMMING SOME IF ITS DIESELENGINES TO CHEAT EMISSIONSTESTS.

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDSOF OWNERS BANDED TOGETHER IN AGROUP LAWSUIT, WHICH HELPEDCAST A VERY BRIGHT SPOTLIGHTON THIS VERY DECEPTIVEBEHAVIOR.

EXPERTS AT CONSUMERREPORTS ARE CONCERNED THATTHIS TYPE OF ACCOUNTABILITYMAY HAPPEN LESS OFTEN, BECAUSEMANY COMPANIES ARE MAKING ANEASY-TO-MISS BUT IMPORTANTCHANGE IN THEIR SALESAGREEMENTS - CALLED A FORCEDARBITRATION CLAUSE..

CHYRON:SCOTT MEDINTZ, CONSUMERREPORTS EDITOR (SOT)"BASICALLY IT MEANS YOU'REGIVING UP YOUR RIGHT TO TAKE ADISPUTE TO COURT.

THIS IS ACONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT YOU HAVEAND YOU'RE GIVING IT UP EVENBEFORE YOU KNOW THAT THERE'S ADISPUTE." (V/O) ARBITRATIONCLAUSES ARE TYPICALLY BURIEDIN THE FINE PRINT OF PRODUCTMANUALS AND WEBSITES.

MOSTPEOPLE DON'T EVEN REALIZE THEYARE AGREEING TO THEM.

(SOT:SCOTT MEDINTZ) "THEIMPLICATIONS FOR CONSUMERS AREHUGE.

UHM, MANY OF THE RULESTHAT ARE IN PLACE TO ENSUREFAIRNESS IN THE COURT SYSTEMARE MISSING FROM ARBITRATION.SO, FOR EXAMPLE, UHM, THEARBITRATORS DON'T TECHNICALLYHAVE TO FOLLOW THE LETTER OFTHE LAW - AND IF YOU'RE NOTHAPPY WITH THE RESULT, YOU,YOU GENERALLY DON'T HAVE ARIGHT TO APPEAL." (NATSOT:GAVEL BANGING) (V/O) UNLIKE ACOURT OF LAW, WHICH IS OPENAND PUBLIC ARBITRATION ISPRIVATE, WITH NO PUBLICRECORD.

PLUS, UNLIKE A COURTOF LAW, ARBITRATION DOES NOTALLOW PEOPLE TO JOIN TOGETHERTO FIGHT BACK, AS HAPPENED INTHE VOLKSWAGEN CLASS-ACTIONSUIT.

(SOT: SCOTT MEDINTZ)"THE CONCERN IS THAT COMPANIESARE USING ARBITRATION TOPRE-EMPTIVELY CRUSH CONSUMEROBJECTIONS TO THEIR PRACTICES,WHETHER THOSE PRACTICES AREUNSAFE OR PREDATORY OR EVENILLEGAL." (V/O) CONSUMERREPORTS SAYS THE BEST WAY TOPROTECT YOURSELF IS TO BUYFROM COMPANIES THAT DON'T MAKEYOU FORFEIT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTSIN ADVANCE.

UNFORTUNATELY, THEONLY WAY TO KNOW FOR SURE ISTO READ THE FINE PRINT AHEADOF TIME.BUT WITH FORCED ARBITRATIONCLAUSES SPREADING THROUGHOUTTHE MARKETPLACE, YOU MAY FINDYOU DON'T HAVE A CHOICE.

THEREMAY BE HOPE COMING FROMCAPITOL HILL, IN SEPTEMBER,THE U.S. HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVES PASSED AMEASURE THAT WOULD BAN FORCEDARBITRATION.

