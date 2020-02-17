Kanye West Goes To All-Star Game, But Does Not Perform

CNN reports that Kanye West attended the NBA All Star Game in Chicago on Sunday.

He sat front row with his wife, Kim Kardashian and watched many Chicago native musicians perform.

But many people wondered why Kanye, also a Chicago native, did not perform.

CNN adds, "He rides so hard for his hometown that he and his wife Kim Kardashian West named one of their daughters 'Chicago.