Elton John Performs With Pneumonia On Tour

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
On Sunday, Elton John announced that he has walking pneumonia, while performing in Auckland, New Zealand.

The 72-year-old British musician apologized to his fans on Twitter and Instagram, saying that he was "deeply upset and sorry" for his performance.

He explained "I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible." He added "I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more.
