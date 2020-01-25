Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Queen + Adam Lambert recreate Live Aid magic at Fire Fight Australia

Queen + Adam Lambert recreate Live Aid magic at Fire Fight Australia

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Queen + Adam Lambert recreate Live Aid magic at Fire Fight Australia

Queen + Adam Lambert recreate Live Aid magic at Fire Fight Australia

Queen + Adam Lambert recreate Live Aid magic at Fire Fight Australia The 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers and current frontman Adam Lambert wowed 75,000 people as they recreated Live Aid at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on February 16, to raise money towards the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires.

The 22-minute set was part of the 10-hour fundraising event, which managed to raise £5.15 million and saw the rock band perform 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Radio Ga Ga', 'We Will Rock You' and 'We Are The Champions', which they played at the iconic concert for famine relief in 1985.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen + Adam Lambert reprise band's 1985 Live Aid set at bushfire relief concert Fire Fight Australia

Headliners Queen + Adam Lambert re-enacted the original band's 1985 Live Aid performance at the Fire...
SBS - Published

Fire Fight Australia concert raises almost $10 million for Australian bushfire relief

Headliners Queen + Adam Lambert re-enacted the original band's 1985 Live Aid performance at the Fire...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

cwm122

cwm122 RT @mjsbigblog: Watch @QueenWillRock + @AdamLambert recreate the iconic 1985 Live Aid Set for the Fire Fight Australia benefit. https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

carly4330

carly RT @PlanetRockRadio: Watch: @QueenWillRock + @adamlambert recreate Live Aid set at Fire Fight Australia concert https://t.co/0fnvvq9Eqw 10 minutes ago

1311Christian

Christian Santos RT @ClassicRockMag: .@QueenWillRock play at the Fire Fight Australia benefit show in Sydney - and recreate their iconic set from Wembley St… 12 minutes ago

mjbrn924

MWestwood Watch: Queen + Adam Lambert recreate Live Aid set at Fire Fight Australia concert - Planet Rock https://t.co/3OsZwCOTN2 15 minutes ago

Krickette01

Lorena Dorman RT @republic: Fire Fight Australia: Queen, Adam Lambert recreate iconic 1985 live aid set https://t.co/x10F81h5qN 26 minutes ago

mjsbigblog

mjsbigblog Watch @QueenWillRock + @AdamLambert recreate the iconic 1985 Live Aid Set for the Fire Fight Australia benefit. https://t.co/uLkOnK9UtZ 46 minutes ago

OoftaBop

LilyBop 🌷 RT @OoftaBop: 👑 The Champions! Fans had a unique chance to share in a piece of rock history revisited when Brian May and Roger Taylor, and… 47 minutes ago

AdamLambertNL

Adam Lambert NL RT @LouderPosts: Queen and Adam Lambert recreate Live Aid set at Fire Fight Australia concert: https://t.co/vrnoZRLBXK https://t.co/QRzTZuz… 52 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome fourth child, Elton John cuts short gig due walking pneumonia and Queen reprise [Video]Trending: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome fourth child, Elton John cuts short gig due walking pneumonia and Queen reprise

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Queen Opens Oscars 2019 with a Rocking Performance [Video]Queen Opens Oscars 2019 with a Rocking Performance

The band Queen featuring Adam Lambert opens Oscars 2019 with a rocking live medley of some of their biggest hits. See more performances and highlights at Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.