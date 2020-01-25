Queen + Adam Lambert recreate Live Aid magic at Fire Fight Australia

The 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers and current frontman Adam Lambert wowed 75,000 people as they recreated Live Aid at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on February 16, to raise money towards the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires.

The 22-minute set was part of the 10-hour fundraising event, which managed to raise £5.15 million and saw the rock band perform 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Radio Ga Ga', 'We Will Rock You' and 'We Are The Champions', which they played at the iconic concert for famine relief in 1985.