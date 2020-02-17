NASA Captures Remnants of 'Mega Chad,' an Ancient Lake in the Sahara Desert 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published NASA Captures Remnants of 'Mega Chad,' an Ancient Lake in the Sahara Desert Lake Mega Chad used to be Earth's biggest freshwater lake. It was larger than the Caspian Sea, the biggest lake on Earth today, and you can still see evidence of the 7,000-year-old lake’s former shorelines.

