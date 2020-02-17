|
NASA Captures Remnants of 'Mega Chad,' an Ancient Lake in the Sahara Desert
|
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
NASA Captures Remnants of 'Mega Chad,' an Ancient Lake in the Sahara Desert
Lake Mega Chad used to be Earth's biggest freshwater lake.
It was larger than the Caspian Sea, the biggest lake on Earth today, and you can still see evidence of the 7,000-year-old lake’s former shorelines.
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Satellite Spots Traces Of Ancient Mega Lake From Space
What’s now Lake Chad was once a roughly 150,000 square mile body of water, and outlines of its once massive shoreline were recently captured in images taken from space.
Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:42Published
|