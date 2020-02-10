Global  

New York Weather: 2/17 Presidents' Day Monday Forecast

New York Weather: 2/17 Presidents' Day Monday Forecast

New York Weather: 2/17 Presidents' Day Monday Forecast

We’ll see temperatures rise to above normal levels again with the upper 40s in reach.

Clouds increase tonight, especially overnight.

It will be another chilly one, too, with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s.

CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
New York Weather: 2/17 Presidents' Day Monday Forecast

CBS2's Elise Finch says it will be quite a nice Monday with mostly sunny skies and a bit more warmth.
CBS 2 - Published

