Prince Charles Visits Shirt Maker Workshop in Gloucester

Prince Charles Visits Shirt Maker Workshop in Gloucester

Prince Charles Visits Shirt Maker Workshop in Gloucester

The Prince of Wales has visited the workshop of boutique shirt maker Emma Willis in Gloucester.

Prince Charles met members of staff, including two Syrian refugees who have been employed in the cutting room since fleeing their homeland.

Emma Willis has been producing hand-made shirts for 30 years and has been creating items for His Royal Highness for the past five years.

#PrinceCharles #EmmaWillis #ShirtMaking Report by Etemadil.

