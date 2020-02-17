Amputee veteran first to receive 3D-printed bionic ‘hero’ arm on the NHS

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Darren Fuller, who lost his lower right arm in Afghanistan in 2008 has become the first military veteran in the world to receive an advanced 3D-printed multi-grip bionic ‘Hero Arm’.

He said he hopes to be the "first of many" to receive funding for his Hero Arm through the NHS Veterans’ Prosthetics Panel.
