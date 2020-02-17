Amputee veteran first to receive 3D-printed bionic ‘hero’ arm on the NHS

Darren Fuller, who lost his lower right arm in Afghanistan in 2008 has become the first military veteran in the world to receive an advanced 3D-printed multi-grip bionic ‘Hero Arm’.

He said he hopes to be the "first of many" to receive funding for his Hero Arm through the NHS Veterans’ Prosthetics Panel.