Pro Chefs Blindly Taste Test Ice Cream

Join Carla Lalli Music, Gaby Melian, Christina Chaey, Andy Baraghani, Alex Delany, Sohla El-Waylly, Priya Krishna, Molly Baz, Chris Morocco and Amiel Stanek for another episode of Test Kitchen Talks.

In this episode, they blindly taste test ice cream and try to guess the flavor.
