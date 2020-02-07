Pro Chefs Blindly Taste Test Ice Cream 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bon Appetit - Duration: 10:01s - Published Pro Chefs Blindly Taste Test Ice Cream Join Carla Lalli Music, Gaby Melian, Christina Chaey, Andy Baraghani, Alex Delany, Sohla El-Waylly, Priya Krishna, Molly Baz, Chris Morocco and Amiel Stanek for another episode of Test Kitchen Talks. In this episode, they blindly taste test ice cream and try to guess the flavor. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Pro Chefs Share Their Top Restaurant Kitchen Tips Join Brad Leone, Gaby Melian, Molly Baz, Chris Morocco, Alex Delany, Priya Krishna, Carla Lalli Music and Claire Saffitz for another episode of Test Kitchen Talks. In this episode, they break down all.. Credit: Bon Appetit Duration: 10:49Published 5 days ago Pro Chefs Review TV Cooking Shows Join Brad Leone, Gaby Melian, Molly Baz, Chris Morocco, Alex Delany, Priya Krishna, Carla Lalli Music and Claire Saffitz for another episode of Test Kitchen Talks. In this episode, they review clips.. Credit: Bon Appetit Duration: 14:35Published 1 week ago