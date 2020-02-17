Speculation Mounts That Clinton Will Join Bloomberg As VP

Over the weekend speculation grew that Hillary Clinton wants back in the game.

Michael Bloomberg's campaign is attempting to quiet recent speculation she could be his choice for a running mate.

"We are focused on the primary and the debate, not VP speculation," the campaign said.

The reports linking Clinton to Bloomberg's 2020 bid came from Matt Drudge.

A source close to Clinton told Fox News that she "wants back in." That news comes even after she's previously said her serving as vice president was not likely.