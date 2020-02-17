Global  

Speculation Mounts That Clinton Will Join Bloomberg As VP

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s
Over the weekend speculation grew that Hillary Clinton wants back in the game.

Michael Bloomberg's campaign is attempting to quiet recent speculation she could be his choice for a running mate.

"We are focused on the primary and the debate, not VP speculation," the campaign said.

The reports linking Clinton to Bloomberg's 2020 bid came from Matt Drudge.

A source close to Clinton told Fox News that she "wants back in." That news comes even after she's previously said her serving as vice president was not likely.
