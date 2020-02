23ABC Midday News | Top Stories for February 17, 2020

AND I'M DANIELLE KERNKAMP.PRESIDENT TRUMP IS GEARING UPFOR A SWING THROUGHTHE WESTERN STATES THIS WEEK..WHICH INCLUDES ASTOPOVER IN BAKERSFIELD.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO JOINS USLIVE FROM MEADOWS FIELDWITH MORE ON THE TRIP..THANKS MIKE AND DANIELLE...WE'RE SET UP SOUTH OF THE OLDTERMINAL..

ON THE SOUTHERN ENDOF THE AIRPORT...AD LIBTHE PRESIDENT WILL TOUCH DOWN INLOS ANGELES ONTUESDAY..

WHERE HE IS SCHEDULEDTO GET AN UPDATE ON THE 20-28SUMMER GAMES.MR. TRUMP IS THEN HEADED NORTHTO JOIN HOUSE MINORITYLEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY INBAKERSFIELD TO TALK WITHFARMERS ABOUT EFFORTS TO IMPROVETHE SUPPLY ANDDELIVERY OF WATER IN CALIFORNIA.THAT'S THE LATEST FROM HERE..DANIELA GARRIDO..

23ABC..CONNECTING YOU...LET'S CHECK IN NOW WITH 23ABC'SCHIEF METEOROLOGISTELAINA RUSK FOR A FIRST LOOK ATYOUR STORM SHIELDFORECAST.A DRY AND WEAK SHORTWAVE TROUGHBRINGS A BIT OF A BREEZEAND A FEW DEGREES OF COOLINGTODAY.

SO AFTERENJOYING THE SUNNY 70S INBAKERSFIELD YESTERDAY WE'RELOOKING TO TOP OUT AT A HIGH OF67 TODAY, WHICH IS STILL A FEWDEGREES ABOVE AVERAGE.

WITHPARTLY CLOUDY CONDITIONS THISMORNING WE'LL CLEAR TO MOSTLYSUNNY SKIES THIS AFTERNOON ANDMODERATE AIR QUALITY.

THERE ISNO WOOD BURNINGPERMITTED UNLESS YOU HAVE AREGISTERED DEVICE.

EXPECT THE MID-60S IN THE KERN RIVER VALLEY THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE LAST DAY OF THE WHISKEY FLAT DAYS CELEBRATION. MEANWHILE THE SOUTH MOUNTAINS OF TEHACHAPI AND FRAZIER PARK ALSO SEE CLEARING SKIES AND THEN HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S THIS AFTERNOON. MANY AMERICANS ARE OFF WORK TODAY... IN HONOR OF PRESIDENTS DAY. THE FEDERAL HOLIDAY TAKES PLACE ON THE THIRD MONDAY IN FEBRUARY. PRESIDENTS DAY OCCURS DURING THE BIRTH MONTH OF TWO OF THE COUNTRY'S MOST PROMINENT PRESIDENTS: GEORGE WASHINGTON AND ABRAHAM LINCOLN. THROUGHOUT THE U-S COMMUNITIES AND ORGANIZATIONS HOLD PUBLIC CEREMONIES TO COMMEMORATE THE DAY. AND THE FEDERAL HOLIDAY IMPACTS ANY PLANNED VISITS TO BAKERSFIELD CITY OFFICES. THOSE OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ALL DAY IN OBSERVANCE OF THE HOLIDAY. THEY WILL RE-OPEN TOMORROW AND RETURN TO THEIR NORMAL HOURS. CURBSIDE TRASH AND RECYCLING SERVICES WILL NOT BE IMPACTED BY THE HOLIDAY CLOSURE. NOW TO WASHINGTON WHERE ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM BARR IS UNDER GROWING PRESSURE TO STEP DOWN -- OVER HIS INVOLVEMENT IN THE ROGER STONE CASE. MORE THAN 11-HUNDRED FORMER JUSTICE DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS ARE ACCUSING BARR -- AND THE PRESIDENT -- OF INTERFERING "IN THE FAIR ADMINISTRATION OF JUSTICE." AND GIVING PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT TO THE PRESIDENT'S LONG-TIME FRIEND. ABC'S MONA KOSAR ABDI IS IN WASHINGTON WITH MORE. IN A SCATHING REBUKE OF THE COUNTRY'S TOP LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIAL - MORE THAN 11-HUNDRED FORMER JUSTICE DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS PENNING AN OPEN LETTER CALLING ON ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM BARR TO RESIGN - FOR INTERFERING IN IN QUOTE "THE FAIR ADMINISTRATION OF JUSTICE" --- THE LETTER PART OF THE GROWING BACKLASH AGAINST BARR FOR INTERVENING TO LOWER THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT'S SENTENCING RECOMMENDATIO N FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP'S LONG-TIME CONFIDANT ROGER STONE - AFTER TRUMP TWEETED THE INITIAL RECOMMENDATIO N OF 7 TO 9 YEARS WAS A "DISGRACE" BUT BARR -- SPEAKING WITH ABC'S PIERRE THOMAS - DENIED COORDINATING WITH THE WHITE HOUSE IN THE STONE CASE. THOMAS: SO JUST TO BE CLEAR, DID YOU TALK TO THE PRESIDENT AT ALL ABOUT YOUR DECISION REGARDING THE RECOMMENDATIONS? BARR: THE RECOMMENDATIONS ON THIS CASE? NEVER.

NEVER.WHITE HOUSE SENIOR COUNSELORKELLYANNECONWAY TELLING FOX NEWS ONSUNDAY THAT THE PRESIDENT WASVENTING TO THE WORLD NOTINTERFERING IN A CRIMINAL CASE.CONWAY - "HE DIDN'T HAVE ACONVERSATION WITH BILL BARRABOUT THE ROGER STONE CASE.

HEHAD ACONVERSATION WITH THE WHOLEWORLD."BUT THE FORMER DOJ OFFICIALS SAY"THE PRESIDENT'SPUBLIC COMMENTS ON DOJ MATTERSHAVE GRAVELYDAMAGED THE DEPARTMENT'SCREDIBILITY.

BUT MR. BARR'SACTIONS IN DOING THE PRESIDENT'SPERSONAL BIDDINGUNFORTUNATELY SPEAK LOUDER THANHIS WORDS."IN THEIR LETTER TO BARR, THEFORMER DOJ OFFICIALS CALLEDON OTHERS TO "UPHOLD THEIR OATHOF OFFICE," IF THEY FACEPOLITICAL INTERFERENCE AT THEJUSTICE DEPARTMENT.

THEFOUR CAREER PROSECUTORS WHOHANDLED STONE'S TRIALHAVE RESIGNED FROM THE CASE.AND NOW - SENATE MINORITYLEADER CHUCK SCHUMER IS CALLINGFOR THE INSPECTORGENERAL TO LAUNCH ANINVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER.SCHUMER - "BARR HAS DONE TRUMP'SBIDDING INSTEAD OF PROTECTING OFRULE WHICH IS WHAT AN ATTORNEYGENERAL ISSUPPOSED TO DO."MONA KOSAR ABDI STANDUP CLOSE:JUDGE AMY BERMAN JACKSON, WHO ISPRESIDENING OVER STONE'S TRIAL,HAS ORDERED THE DEPARTMENT OFJUSTAND STONE'S LAWYERS TOPARTICIPATE IN A TELEPHONEHEARINGON TUESDAY, AHEAD OF STONE'SSENTENCING THIS THURSDAY.

MONAKOSAR ABDI, ABC NEWS,WASHINGTON.A BUSY WEEK AHEAD FOR GOVERNORGAVIN NEWSOM -- AS HEPUTS THE FINISHING TOUCHES ONHIS "STATE OF THESTATE ADDRESS".THE GOVERNOR WILL GO BEFORE AJOINT CONVENTION OFTHE CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE ONWEDNESDAY AT THE STATECAPITOL.NO WORD YET ON WHAT TOPICS WILLBE COVERED -- BUT IN RECENTMONTHS THE GOVERNOR HAS MADE ANEFFORT TAKE ON THE HOMELESSCRISIS IN CALIFORNIA.THE ADDRESS WILL BE LIVESTREAMED AT 10:30 IN THEMORNING.YOU CAN WATCH IT ON OUR SOCIALMEDIA PLATFORMS AND OUR WEBSITETURN-TO-23-DOT COM.THE BAKERSFIELD POLICEDEPARTMENT ARRESTED ANARMED GANG MEMBER IN A STOLENVEHICLE IN SOUTHEASTBAKERSFIELD ON SUNDAY.ACCORDING TO B-P-D --- OFFICERSWERE DISPATCHED TOEAST BRUNDAGE LANE ANDCOTTONWOOD ROAD FOR ASTOLEN VEHICLE AT ABOUT FOURP-M.OFFICIALS SAY THE VEHICLE FLEDPRIOR TO OFFICERSARRIVING, BUT WAS LOCATEDSHORTLY AFTER IN THE 15-HUNDREDBLOCK OF LOTUS LANE.ACCORDING TO THE RELEASE -- THESUPSECT, ANDREW CHAVEZFLED ON FOOT, BUT WAS ARRESTEDBY OFFICERSSHORTLY AFTER.CHAVEZ WAS BOOKED INTO THE KERNCOUNTY JAIL FOR POSSESSIONOF A GUN AND GANG CHARGES.IN OTHER NEWS..

HUNDREDS OFAMERICANS WHO HAD BEENQUARANTINED ABOARD A CRUISE SHIPIN JAPAN ARE BACK IN THE U-S..AS WE DISCOVER THAT MORE THAN ADOZEN OF THEM ARE BATTLING THECORONAVIRUS.THOSE 14 PASSENGERS WERE KEPTAPART FROM THEOTHERS ON THE FLIGHT -- AND NOWFACE BEING PLACED INISOLATION HERE AT HOME-AMIDDEEPER CONCERNS ABOUTTHE VIRUS SPREADING GLOBALLY.ABC'S TREVOR AULT HAS THELATEST.TODAY 300 U.S. PASSENGERS FROMTHE DIAMONDPRINCESS CRUISE SHIP IN JAPANARE BACK ON AMERICAN SOIL- NOWIN QUARANTINE AT A PAIR OFMILITARY AIR FORCE BASESIN CALIFORNIA AND TEXAS-MARK JORGENSON: "OKAY HERE'S MYROOM, IT'SACTUALLY QUITE AMAZING."MARK JORGENSON WAS ONE OF THEAMERICANS ON BOARD ONE OFTHE FLIGHTS BACK-MARK JORGENSON: "THERE WAS ANISOLATION SECTION AND IT WAS ALLTENTED OFF.

THEY TOOKTEMPERATURESAND IF YOU HAD A HIGHTEMPERATURE YOU WENT INTO THEISOLATION BOOTH."AT LEAST 14 OF THOSE PASSENGERSHAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS-AND WILL REMAIN IN ISOLATION INTHE U.S., THOUGH IT'S UNCLEARWHERE.

THE UNINFECTEDCRUISE SHIP PASSENGERS WILL BEPLACED IN QUARANTINE ONTHE TWO MILITARY BASES FOR 2WEEKS.WHILE GLOBALLY, THERE HAVE BEENMORE THAN 71-THOUSANDCASES-INCLUDING 17-HUNDREDDEATHS-CONCERN IS ONLY MOUNTINGTHAT THE VIRUS WILL CONTINUE TOSPREADCAMBODIA SHIP NATOVER THE WEEKEND ON ANOTHERCRUISE SHIP IN CAMBODIA-AN 83-YEAR-OLD AMERICAN WASDIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS,JUST ONE DAY AFTER MORE THAN22-HUNDRED PASSENGERS ANDCREW DISEMBARKED FROM THE SHIP-MANY OF THOSE PASSENGERS ALREADYTRAVELING TOOTHER DESTINATIONS AROUND THEWORLD.DR JEN ASHTON: THIS MIGHT BE THETIP OFTHE ICEBERG PHENOMENON.

WEREALLY NEED TO KNOW HOW MANYPEOPLE ARE EXPOSED, HOW MANYPEOPLE ARE INFECTED ANDHOW MANY PEOPLE ARE SICK, AND IFTHENUMBER SICK IN THIS CASE, ONE,REMEMBER, TIP OF THE ICEBERGTREVOR AULT STANDUP CLOSE: THEAMERICANS IN QUARANTINE WILL BECLOSELY MONITORED BY MEDICALPROFESSIONALS WHILE THEY WAIT ONTHOSE AIR FORCE BASES-BY THETIMETHEY'RE RELEASED, THEY'LL HAVEBEEN IN QUARANTINE FOR ABOUT AMONTH.TREVOR AULT ABC NEWS NEW YORK.THE PRICE OF WINE IS EXPECTED TODROP TO ITS LOWEST LEVEL INFIVE YEARS.ANALYSTS SAY A SURPLUS OFCALIFORNIA GRAPESCOMBINED WITH A DROP IN DEMANDIS TO THANK.THE CHEAPER PRICES MAY EVEN LASTUP TO THREE YEARS.VINEYARDS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIASTARTEDPLANTING THOUSANDS OF ACRES OFNEW VINES BACK IN 20-16..

EXPECTING DEMAND TOINCREASE.BUT NOW THAT THE GRAPES AREREADY FOR PICKING..NUMBERS SHOW AMERICANS ARETURNING MORE TO LIQUOR ANDREADY-TO-DRINK COCKTAILS.AND A REMINDER -- 'THE BACHELORLIVE ON STAGE' IS NO LONGERCOMING TO BAKERSFIELD.THE EVENT -- WHICH WAS SET FORTODAY -- IS CANCELED DUE TOAN UNFORSEEN SCHEDULINGCONFLICT.ALL TICKET-BUYERS CAN REACH OUTTO THEIR POINT OFPURCHASE FOR A FULL REFUND.MEANTIME..

HERE'S A "LIVE" LOOKFROM BIG BEAR..

EAGLECAM..

WE'RE TOLD THAT THE EGGSIN THIS NEST ARE CLOSE TOHATCHING..THE PARENTS ARE KNOWN AS"JACKIE" AND "SHADOW"..THE EGGS WERE LAID ON JAN 8THAND JAN.

11TH ACCORDING TOTHE U-S FOREST SERVICE.OFFICIALS ARE EXPECTING TO STARTTO CRACK TODAY OR TOMORROW..COMPLETELY EMERGING FROM THESHELL COULD TAKE ANOTHERDAY OR TWO..THEY HAD A SUCCESSFUL HATCHINGLAST YEAR..

A YOUNGEAGLE NAMED..

"SIMBA"..STILL TO COME HERE ON 23ABC NEWSAT 11 A-M...