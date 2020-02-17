Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Another 99 People Aboard Quarantined Cruise Ship Infected With Coronavirus

Another 99 People Aboard Quarantined Cruise Ship Infected With Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Another 99 People Aboard Quarantined Cruise Ship Infected With Coronavirus

Another 99 People Aboard Quarantined Cruise Ship Infected With Coronavirus

CBS4's Nancy Chen reports more than 300 Americans taken off the Diamond Princess have arrived back on U.S. soil.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cruise ship coronavirus rings alarm bells; recession looms for Japan, Singapore

Authorities scrambled on Monday to track hundreds of cruise ship passengers scattered across the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Eye Opener: Americans return home after coronavirus quarantine

Over 300 Americans who have been quarantined on a cruise ship due to the coronavirus outbreak have...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Plaid_NZealand

Plaid New Zealand Another 99 people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus… https://t.co/6ZmFgxZZeW 3 hours ago

gyh0_0

pussinboots RT @nzherald: Another 99 people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus, the Japa… 5 hours ago

nzherald

nzherald Another 99 people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus… https://t.co/zFCltTtTyC 6 hours ago

south_knoxville

al / ali (i'm not confused, you're confused) RT @MorningEdition: Another 70 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship currently qua… 10 hours ago

RtnShawn

ShawnRTN RT @caixin: #coronavirus latest: - Another 2,009 people in China were confirmed infected, bringing the country’s total to 68,584. The numbe… 11 hours ago

MorningEdition

Morning Edition Another 70 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship currently… https://t.co/KLxyw7refT 12 hours ago

VOAStevenson

Jim Stevenson Another 70 people aboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the… https://t.co/MOrOPQX7FZ 14 hours ago

SikendrKumar12

Journalist Sikendra RT @the_hindu: Another 70 people aboard a quarantined cruise ship in #Japan have tested positive for the #coronavirus, bringing the total t… 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus update: Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees and China report [Video]Coronavirus update: Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees and China report

In our Health Alert tonight, over 300 Americans were evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and flown back to the United States on U.S.-government chartered planes.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:04Published

Coronavirus Update: Upstate New York Couple Back In U.S. After Quarantine In Japan [Video]Coronavirus Update: Upstate New York Couple Back In U.S. After Quarantine In Japan

More than 300 Americans taken off a cruise ship in Japan have arrived in the U.S. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.