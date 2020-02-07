Chinese Government Shuts Off Four Cities At Heart Of Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has taken the lives of 1,770 people, with an additional 100 deaths reported Sunday in China's Hubei province.

Some of the strictest measures can be found in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The cities of Wuhan, Huanggang, Shiyan and Xiaogan have completely sealed off all residential complexes and communities.

The use of non-essential vehicles on local roadways is also banned.