Kangana Ranaut looks commanding as Air Force pilot in first look of 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut looks commanding as Air Force pilot in first look of 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut looks commanding as Air Force pilot in first look of 'Tejas'

First look of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Tejas' is out.

Kangana's look is bound to inspire millions of her fans.

Titled Tejas, the film will star Kangana as an Indian Air Force pilot and will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.
