The function and fashion of eyeglasses | Debbie Millman 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: TED - Duration: 03:15s - Published The function and fashion of eyeglasses | Debbie Millman Glasses were originally created to overcome physical obstacles, but design evangelist Debbie Millman shares how they turned into a fashion statement. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this