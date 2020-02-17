Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > David Frost > We won't accept supervision in post-Brexit deal, UK tells EU

We won't accept supervision in post-Brexit deal, UK tells EU

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:23s - Published < > Embed
We won't accept supervision in post-Brexit deal, UK tells EU

We won't accept supervision in post-Brexit deal, UK tells EU

"To think that we might accept EU supervision on so-called level playing field issues simply fails to see the point of what we are doing", the British negotiator David Frost said in a speech he gave on a visit to Brussels.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK to EU: we won't accept supervision in post-Brexit deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Britain's chief negotiator on Monday set out a clashing course in trade talks with...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimeseuronewsJapan Today



You Might Like


Tweets about this

DWR1959

Dave Reynolds UK to EU: we won't accept supervision in post-Brexit deal https://t.co/vbEjzTASyw 7 minutes ago

PCInewsofficial

Philippine Canadian Inquirer #Britain's chief negotiator on Monday set out a clashing course in trade talks with the #EuropeanUnion, saying the… https://t.co/7QQfBcz9VH 14 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours UK to EU: we won't accept supervision in post-Brexit deal https://t.co/wol0HpftL2 35 minutes ago

gardenews

Gardenia Trezzini RT @euronews: The EU has totally missed the point of Brexit if it thinks it will retain some supervision over British actions, the UK's chi… 39 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) We won't accept supervision in post-Brexit deal, UK tells EU: https://t.co/VyTdqWQxh5 #Brexit 1 hour ago

licase47

Eleo Victoria RT @raybae689: We won't accept supervision in post-Brexit deal, UK tells EU https://t.co/n9WYFXGypc https://t.co/4mRbLDaJff 1 hour ago

treasurecolecto

James E Daspit UK to EU: we won't accept supervision in post-#Brexit deal 2 hours ago

Livetradingnews

Live Trading News #UK to #EU: We Will Not Accept Supervision in Post-#BREXIT Deal: Monday, Britain’s chief… https://t.co/SVnedLodC6 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.