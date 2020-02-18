Reaction to proposed Alabama vasectomy bill is strong

The middle of next year.

A proposed alabama law requiring men to get vasectomies - is getting national attention.

Texas senator ted cruz posted this tweet - saying "a government big enough to give you everything is big enough to take everything - literally!"

The bill would require men to get a vasectomy after the age of 50 or after their third child - whichever comes first.

Representative rolanda hollis said it's a response to the abortion law.

Waay-31's alexis scott spent the day talking with men - to see what they have to say about the proposal.

Several men told me they dont expect this legislation to pass at all... they think getting snipped at a certain age isn't the same as the option to choose whether or not to go forward with a pregnancy.

Sage wynn, lives in huntsville "say for instance i fall in love with a woman and she's still able to produce children and i'm 50 years old and she wants to have a kid... i mean, i don't know what to say to that," this was sage wynn's reaction when he heard about the bill.

It was just like many men i spoke with on monday.

State representative rolanda hollis introduced it on thursday as a response to the abortion law passed last year.

Ben tucker, lives in huntsville "okay.

Hopefully it's thought provoking.

It's obviously not going to pass, it's not even intended to pass.

It's just intended to point out ridiculousness," ben tucker told me he understands this proposal is meant to get people talking about reproductive rights between men and women ... but just thinks it's not fair to put an age on the procedure.

Along with age and maximum number of children, if passed, men would have to pay for the surgery out of pocket.

Austin armstrong, lives in huntsville "my first thought about it was that's a little strange to mandate that i feel like," the abortion law passed last year makes performing abortions illegal - with a few exceptions.

Though some ment told me they disagree with the way the state went about it... they don't tthink the male equivalent will go very far.

Ben tucker, lives in huntsville "for whatever reason, those are considered less ridiculous and i understand the emotional connotation associated but it's just not thought out," right now... the bill is currently in committee.

If passed... it will go into effect three months after being approved.

Reporting in huntsville, alexis scott, waay-31 news hollis represents the birmingham area.

She released a statement after introducing the legislation.

She said in part - alabama taxpayers have been forced to hand over more than 2.5 million dollars in legal fees to the a-c- l-u to fight unconstitutiona l attempts to restrict women's access to reproductive healthcare - and the majority party's continued attempts to restrict women's reproductive rights could cost alabamians even more."

Right now - last year's abortion law is stalled.

Planned parenthood and other groups filed a lawsuit shortly after it