EVV PRESIDENTS DAY RACE

EVV PRESIDENTS DAY RACE
EVV PRESIDENTS DAY RACE

In evansvill?

Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes for the first?

Presidents day race.

Tr?state fitness played host to the ?

?

On sunday morning at deaconess sports park.

The weather was perfect for both walkers and runners alike.

Organizers say?

They're excited about being able to celebrate the holiday*while staying fit with others in the river city.

"we have almost 250 people signed up today, and the weather, like i said, just couldn't get any better for a race today.

50 degrees in february you can't beat that."

And good news for runner?

There are plans in the works to hold the race again next year.




