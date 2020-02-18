EVV PRESIDENTS DAY RACE

In evansvill?

Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes for the first?

Presidents day race.

Tr?state fitness played host to the ?

?

On sunday morning at deaconess sports park.

The weather was perfect for both walkers and runners alike.

Organizers say?

They're excited about being able to celebrate the holiday*while staying fit with others in the river city.

"we have almost 250 people signed up today, and the weather, like i said, just couldn't get any better for a race today.

50 degrees in february you can't beat that."

And good news for runner?

There are plans in the works to hold the race again next year.