EVV PRESIDENTS DAY RACE

In evansvill?
Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes for the first?
Presidents day race.
Tr?state fitness played host to the ?
?
On sunday morning at deaconess sports park.
The weather was perfect for both walkers and runners alike.
Organizers say?
They're excited about being able to celebrate the holiday*while staying fit with others in the river city.
"we have almost 250 people signed up today, and the weather, like i said, just couldn't get any better for a race today.
50 degrees in february you can't beat that."
And good news for runner?
There are plans in the works to hold the race again next year.