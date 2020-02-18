Balanced Buckeyes topple Boilermakers, cling to NCAA hopes

Team cruised past rival indiana at assembly hall..

It marked the boilers third straight win..

But since that win in bloomington..

The gold and black routed by penn state on tuesday..

And tod..

Evan boudreaux and purdue visiting kaleb wesson and ohio state in columbus this afternoon..

The boilers' struggles out of the gates continuing in this one..

Early first half action..

C-j walker finds wesson..

The big man can shoot it..

Later wesson dishing it this time underneath to kyle young..

Ohio state starts the game on a 10-3 run..

Purdue finally puts something together midway through the half..

Trevion williams goes off glass for two.

But the buckeyes still up by six..

Chris holtmann's team desperately needs a win to stay in the n-c- a-a tournament conversation..

And it played desperate today..

Right before the end of the half..

Duane washington junior drives and finishes..

Ohio state led by nine at the break..

Just one of those days for matt painter on the defensive side of the basketball..

Second half action..

Boudreaux there's two of his game high 17 points..

Wouldn't matter in this one..

Young tallies 16 points and 7 rebounds..

Ohio state led purdue from start to finish 68-52 the final score..

Matt painter: whatever your shortcomings are as a team and you work on them and you action..

