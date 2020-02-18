Friday Night Frenzy Show Feb 14 Segment 2 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WLFI - Published Friday Night Frenzy Show Feb 14 Segment 2 Friday Night Frenzy Show Feb 14 Segment 2 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Friday Night Frenzy Show Feb 14 Segment 2 Crawley center.. Class 4-a no. 6 lafayette jeff taking on tech in an n-c-c matchup.. Jeff looking for it's 20th win this season.. Andy you'd have to go back to the 2007-2008 season to find the broncho's last 20 win campaign.. Jeff finished 23-2 that year.. This season.. Mark barnhizer's team 19-3.. And winners of 5 of their last 6 contests.. First the bronchos celebrating senior night at the crawley center.. Braxton barnhizer playing in his second to last home game.. Barnhizer joined by avery beaver.. More from him in a moment.. And matt jones as well.. Jeff up 9 coming out of the break.. Tech narrowing the lead.. Jesse james powell dumps it off to terrell adetunji underneath.. But it was all jeff from anks to mr beaver.. Barnhizer on the drive.. He kicks it out to his classmate.. Beaver with the quick release he knocks down the three ball.. Later in the third.. Brooks barnhizer hands it off.. Beaver stops and pops it in the lane.. The jumper falls.. Jeff goes up 16.. And one more time just for good measure.. Brooks again to avery.. This offense is really really good.. Jeff tops tech.. 84-78 the final.. Elsewhere at marion.. 9-9 mccutcheon visiting the 9-8 giants.. James blackmon and marion beat tyler scherer and mccutcheon by 20 last year.. Tonight was a barnburner. The giants get things started.. J-k thomas knocks down the elbow j.. More on him in a second.. Mccutcheon answers.. Joe phinisee drives into traffic... his layup is no good.. But mason douglass is there to clean up the miss.. Later on in the first.. The mavs trail by 2 mathew goolsby the layup.. Mccutcheon not backing down.. Dra gibbs lawhorn.. This spells trouble if you're marion.. The freshman connects on the triple.. But it just wasn't enough to get the job done thomas comes up with the steal and finish.. He had 31 points on the night.. Marion sneaks past mccutcheon 78-77 the final. Staying in the n-c-c.. Mark rinehart and harrison get back on track.. The raiders snap a two-game losing skid with a 57-55 victory over muncie central.. Harrison is now 15-5 on the season.. Over to rossville we go now.. Dirk shaw and the hornets hosting delphi.. Remember the oracles shocked rossville in last year's 2a sectional.. The ontinuing tonight.. First half action.. Rossville moving the ball around against the delphi zone.. Shaw finishing in the middle of the lane right on cue.. The hornets building an early lead.. Later damon shaw.. Out to jayden brown.. The three ball drops and rossville extends the lead to 10.. Brian mccammon needs a couple of buckets to get this thing close.. He'd have to look no further than jordan roth.. The junior for three.. Delphi narrowing the lead to three.. Later peyton roth.. To big bro jordan.. Count it.. Delphi ties the game up.. Now it's cory dunn's turn.. Hey guys we need some stops.. Just before the half.. Rossville out and running luke meek.. Over to dirk shaw.. Back to meek.. At the buzzer.. You betcha.. Rossville goes on to top delphi tonight.. 78-58 the final score.. That does it for the highlight portion of the show.. Coming up.. Find out how the purdue baseball team fared in its season opener.. If the purdue softball team is still undefeated .. And we'll get you ready for purdue's road tilt with ohio state tomorrow.. The boilers and the buckeyes hungry for a spot in the ncaa tournament.. Something has to give





