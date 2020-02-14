Local Hospitals Respond to Coronavirus Outbreak

Tablet.

There's growing concern about the coronavirus as more americans become infected with the deadly disease.

At least 15 americans have been diagnosed with the disease so far?

And doctors across the tr?state are taking extra precautions to keep patients safe.

Doctors say they're now screening anyone with fl?like symptoms for the deadly disease.

Noah alatza has been digging deeper into this story tonight?

And he joins us now with more.

Noah?

"we are still learning a lot about this virus its in the same family as sars and mears which are other typers of respiratory viruses.

The coronavirus*taking its toll across the world.

Tens of thousands of cases have swept through china?

Where the disease started.

The centers for disease control and prevention said on thursday 15 cases of the virus have been reported in the united states.

"it's very important that we not rule things out at this stage and that's why we need to keep taking prudent measures to protect the american public."

Some tr?state hospitals already have measures in place to prevent exposure.

We have had a screening process in place for several weeks now and we have been we are looking at any of those patients that come in, in terms of screening for this particular virus, we are looking at anyone who has traveled to china in the last 21 days, who has a fever, cough, or shortness of breath."

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in our area?

But symptoms are similar to the flu?

Which has health officials concerned.

Flu season typically doesn't peak until the end of february?

But medical experts aren't taking any chances.

"there's a specific algorithm to follow and so yes we would isolate them in terms of providing a mask, limiting the potential exposure until we can rule them in or rule them out in terms of having the disease."

Although the closest case of the c oronavirus was reported in chicago?

The likelihood of catching the disease remains low.

"really in terms of your risks it's fairly isolated in terms of locations, so really your biggest risk is more in terms of flu then the coronavirus because of the limited exposure to the coronavirus."

Doctor adams says there are few ways to protect you and your family?

And it's really pretty simple.

When you wash your hands?

Make sure you're taking at least 20 seconds.

Also?

Cover your coughs and sneezes?

To ensure you're not spreading your germs. noah alatza?

