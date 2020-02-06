Further flooding misery for York now < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published Further flooding misery for York Thousands of sandbags have been handed out in York after water levels on the River Ouse reached its peak of 4.4m yesterday (Mon).Areas of the UK are in "uncharted territory" after record levels of flooding, with more heavy rain forecast later this week.Seven severe flood warnings, which indicate danger to life, were declared this morning across England and Wales in the aftermath of Storm Dennis.There are currently 11 flood warnings in place for York, with several alerts, and residents are bracing for more flooding after showers on Thursday. Both the council and Environment Agency are continuing to monitor this with the river expected to be high for the next day or two.Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council said: "We've deployed over 4,000 sandbags across the city and over 200 one tonne sandbags to help the residents in the most at-risk locations. "We'll continue to spend the weekend strengthening our flood defences to protect as many homes and businesses as possible."York remains open for business, with lots to see and do this half-term."Our incredible teams are continuing to staff flood defences 24/7 and with our partners we are closely monitoring the situation."I also want to thank residents for their patience and support as the city deals with storms on consecutive weekends. "Stories of residents helping our frontline workers, thanking them for their work and on occasion offering them tea and biscuits show what a fantastic and welcoming city we are, one which I am proud to live in."Whilst this prediction is lower than the peak predicted yesterday, we are continuing to remain vigilant and ask that residents do the same and keep safe by staying away from flood water."Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists have been asked not to enter or travel through the flood water.River Ouse levels are expected to continue to rise as a result of rainfall from Storm Dennis, and could rise to 5.4m above normal on Saturday evening - matching the all-time record set in the 2000 floods. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We advise the public to not drive through floodwater or past road closed signs. Please use an alternative route."Dale Bowes, a student at York University, tweeted: "I've not seen the River Ouse so high before but I've only been coming to York since September." 0

