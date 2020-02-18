|
Kareena Kapoor's fashion statement : I'm happy in my pajamas
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2020, says when it comes to style, she is most comfortable in her pajamas.
