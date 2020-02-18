Sabisky's views not shared by Number 10, says Mims Davies

Employment Minister Mims Davies insists Andrew Sabisky's views are not shared by Prime Minister Boris Johnson or the government.

She says Mr Sabisky's appointment saw "the wrong person in the wrong place", adding she was "very pleased" with the advisor's resignation.

Report by Alibhaiz.

