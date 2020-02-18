Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mims Davies > Sabisky's views not shared by Number 10, says Mims Davies

Sabisky's views not shared by Number 10, says Mims Davies

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Sabisky's views not shared by Number 10, says Mims Davies

Sabisky's views not shared by Number 10, says Mims Davies

Employment Minister Mims Davies insists Andrew Sabisky's views are not shared by Prime Minister Boris Johnson or the government.

She says Mr Sabisky's appointment saw "the wrong person in the wrong place", adding she was "very pleased" with the advisor's resignation.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aurelmondon

Aurelien Mondon Ha! Good luck with that! The fact that he was not fired suggests his racist and sexist views are not a problem. It… https://t.co/wSC1YPgi4s 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.