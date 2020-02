Air BnB could come to downtown Henderson 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:08s - Published Air BnB could come to downtown Henderson NEWS: Henderson City Council will consider an ordinance expanding short term rental access to the Downtown district. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Air BnB could come to downtown Henderson CITY COUNCIL WILL CONSIDERALLOWING SHORT TERM RENTALSLIKE AIR B- N-B DOWNTOWN - ATTODAY'S CITY COUNCIL MEETING.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE RIGHT NOW ONWATER STREET - - WITH HOW THATCOULD CHANGE THE DOWNTOWNLANDSCAPE.SEAN?ROSS - KALYNA - - THE POTENTIALFOR AIR BNB IN TOWN IS ALREADYCHANGING DOWNTOWN IN A WAY.THE MAN BUILDING THIS HOME-ATTACHED A GARAGE APARTMENT -- AND PLANS TO RENT IT OUT ASSOON AS HE CAN.HISTORIC DOWNTOWN WATER STREETCOULD SEE - A SHIFT INBUSINESS PROSPECTSIN THE NEAR FUTURE BEYOND THEECLECTIC SHOPS YOU NORMALLYSEE...(NATS: COFFEE) LIKE PUBLICWORKS COFFEE BAR.THE OWNER OF WHICH - - ISALREADY PLANNING TO CAPITALIZEON THE NEW MARKET - WITH THISDEVELOPMENT IN PROCESS.WYNDOM KIMSEY/DOWNTOWN BUSINESSOWNER "TO BE ABLE TO USE THATAREA FOR AN AIR BNB WOULD BEAWESOME." RIGHT NOW - HE CAN'TLEGALLY HOST A SHORT TERMRENTAL DOWNTOWN.CITY COUNCIL LEGALIZED THERENTALS INRESIDENTIAL AREASIN JULY - - BUT COMMUNITYDEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR MICHAELTASSI SAYS THEY LEFT DOWTOWNOUT ON PURPOSE.MICHAEL TASSI/COMMUNITYDEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR "IN THISCASE, A DOWNTOWN MASTER PLANWAS ESTABLISHED TO ALLOW MOREFLEXIBILITY FOR DEVELOPMENTDOWNTOWN.IT WAS JUST ITS OWN SEPARATECODE." CITY COUNCIL COULD VOTETO EXPAND THAT ACCESS TO THEPARTIES - LIMITS ON LENGTH OFSTAY - - AND A COMLAINTRESPONSE TEAM ON CALL 27/7 TOCRACK DOWN ON VIOLATIONS.TASSI "IT JUST MADE MORE SENSETO ESTABLISH MORE CLEAR RULESHE SAYS CITY HALL IS THE AREASBIG DRIVER - - WHICH CAN LEAVETHE AREA A LITTLE BARREN - WHENWORKERS STAY HOME.KIMSEY "HAVING A WEEKEND CROWDHERE WOULD REALLY CHANGE IT."CITY COUNCIL WILL CAST THEIRFINAL VOTE ON THIS AT THEIRCITY COUNCIL MEETING THISEVENING.SEAN DELANCEY - 13 ACTIONNEWS.





