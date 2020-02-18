Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ryan Newman Hospitalized In Serious Condition Following Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman Hospitalized In Serious Condition Following Daytona 500 Crash

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Ryan Newman Hospitalized In Serious Condition Following Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman Hospitalized In Serious Condition Following Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman is hospitalized in a "serious condition" following his final-lap accident at the Daytona 500.

According to Autosport, doctors have confirmed that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Newman, driving for Roush Fenway Racing was vying for the top spot when the crash occurred.

In the back-stretch, Newman was edging ahead of Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin, with his #6 Ford Mustang.

Rounding the final corner, Hamlin's Toyota Camry tagged the rear of Blaney's Penske Mustang.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Racing is secondary': NASCAR on FOX crew on Ryan Newman crash, update

'Racing is secondary': NASCAR on FOX crew on Ryan Newman crash, updateLarry McReynolds, Jamie McMurray, and Shannon Spake react to the crash that left Ryan Newman in...
FOX Sports - Published

NASCAR says Ryan Newman in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries following Daytona 500 crash

NASCAR says Ryan Newman in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries following Daytona 500...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •talkSPORTTIMEAutosport



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500 [Video]Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500

Ryan Newman is okay. NASCAR officials said Newman had non life-threatening injuries following a horrific crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published

Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500 [Video]Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500

The Vice President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway Eddie Gossage said, "That's breathtaking. It really is a scary, scary moment and you hope and pray that Ryan is OK."

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 05:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.