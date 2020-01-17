Virgin Trains USA file plans to build train station in Las Vegas 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published Virgin Trains USA file plans to build train station in Las Vegas It appears that Virgin Trains USA is going ahead with plans to build a train station despite recent reports that the project has been derailed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Virgin Trains USA file plans to build train station in Las Vegas FOR THE PROPOSED "VIRGIN TRAINSTATION" -- WHICH WILL BELOCATED NEAR THE SOUTH PREMIUMOUTLETS..IT WOULD INCLUDE A 7 STORYPARKING GARAGE...ALONG WITH RETAIL AND OFFICESPACE..THE STATION WOULD SERVE AS ABASE FOR THE PROPOSEDHIGH-SPEED RAIL WHICH WOULDLINK LAS VEGAS TO SOUTHERNCALIFORNIA...A HISTORIC LAS VEG





